TRI-CITIES, WA - The Mid-Columbia Libraries has been approved to offer curbside pickup services at its 11 branches and Bookmobile in Benton and Franklin counties.
Media release from Mid-Columbia Libraries:
Friday, the Benton-Franklin Health District announced Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) has been approved to offer curbside pickup services at its 11 branches and Bookmobile in Benton and Franklin counties under the current Modified Safe Start Plan.
Customers of the Bookmobile, Basin City, Benton City, Connell, Kahlotus, Keewaydin Park, Kennewick, Merrill’s Corner, Pasco, Prosser, West Pasco, and West Richland branches will be able to put books and materials on hold then visit their branch’s designated curbside pickup area once they receive notice that items are ready for pickup. Returns boxes remain closed; they will open once curbside pickup service begins.
“We have been looking forward to this news, and are working diligently behind the scenes to offer this service as soon as possible,” says MCL Executive Director and Chief Librarian Kyle Cox. “We will announce individual branch opening dates as they are confirmed. We look forward to serving our valued communities!”
The health and safety of library staff and customers is of the highest importance. The library is complying with all safety requirements from the State and will implement a 96-hour quarantine of returned materials based on the latest research in Battelle's REALM study.
Customers can check the library website, midcolumbialibraries.org, and Facebook page for updates.