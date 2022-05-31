KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Mid-Columbia Libraries launched an online survey in Benton, Franklin and Adams counties on May 31 to get community opinions on library services. For the next three weeks, people can take the 18-question survey in English or Spanish and be entered to win an iPad mini.
Anyone over 18 who lives in a city served by Mid-Columbia Libraries can take the survey, along with people living in certain other areas like unincorporated communities and branch visitors.
While supplies last, you can pick up a free book bag at your nearest branch for completing the survey.
“We’re asking our communities to help shape the future of their local libraries,” said Mid-Columbia Libraries advocacy and development manager, Sara Schwan. “Our communities created these libraries. They pay for these libraries. So we need to continue providing not just resources, but the right resources, based on community feedback, in the right venues and with ease of access.”
The survey looks at demographic characteristics and asks people to rate how important certain influences are to their quality of life, like cultural diversity, educational opportunities, social connections, resource access and others.
The survey was created after nine focus groups and town halls. It is aimed at gathering an inclusive, balanced representation of voices.
“We listened to a diverse group of people, who identified some real strengths, such as our early literacy programs,” said Schwan. “But we also heard concern about information availability, particularly for those in unserved, underserved or historically marginalized communities. There also seems to be a desire for more multilingual resources beyond Spanish. These are just a few of the concerns that the survey will help us better understand and plan for.”
