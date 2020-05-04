Mid-Columbia Libraries’ Digital Branch Open 24/7; Library Branches Remain Closed

TRICITEIS, WA - Mid-Columbia Libraries' (MCL) 12 branches, Bookmobile, and returns boxes remain closed until further notice; however, its vast digital collection, including more than 100,000 eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, and streaming video, are available anytime.
“The health and safety of our staff and communities are very important to us,” says Executive Director and Chief Librarian Kyle Cox. “We thank customers for their understanding and patience as we continue to monitor this unprecedented situation and follow the guidance of state and local officials. We encourage everyone to try an eBook or eAudiobook or dive into our digital resources if they can. There is a wealth of enriching and entertaining content to discover.”
As health and safety restrictions are eased by the governor, MCL will work towards offering curbside pickup for books and materials holds; this will be the first stage of service before reopening branches to the public. Any items that were placed on hold before the closure will continue to be held until after branches reopen. All physical material due dates will be extended until after branches reopen; MCL does not charge overdue fines.
Many resources are available at midcolumbialibraries.org including personalized reading recommendations, Ancestry genealogical research for library cardholders, reading challenges, family and student resources, and much more. Weekly storytimes, trivia, activities, and updates can be found on Facebook.