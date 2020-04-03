KENNEWICK, WA - Mid-Columbia Libraries' (MCL) 12 branches and Bookmobile are closed through May 4 in compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee's extended statewide stay home order aimed at curbing the state's outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).
MCL has added titles to its digital collection to keep up with increased demand; thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, Read-Along books, and more are available 24/7 at midcolumbialibraries.org/ebooks. An instant digital library card is available using just a mobile phone number; new customers can download the Libby app to get started.
Other digital resources offered by the library include the genealogy search tool Ancestry, which is now available from home with a library card number. MCL has also increased viewer credits from five to 10 per month for its streaming video service, Kanopy, and offers unlimited kids’ viewing in Kanopy Kids.
Customers can read and engage with MCL online this spring for a chance to win great prizes during the Spring Reading Challenge. Information and updates, as well as weekly Facebook Live storytimes, are available on MCL’s website and on Facebook.