Mid-Columbia Libraries’ Kennewick Branch Opens for Curbside Pickup

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Mid-Columbia Libraries' Kennewick Branch opened Thursday for curbside pickup of books, materials, and returns.
Mid-Columbia Libraries Kennewick Branch is operating on modified hours Monday through Friday from 9 am to 7 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 1 pm to 5 pm. All other locations are open regular business hours with curbside pickup.
“We thank Kennewick customers for their patience,” says Executive Director and Chief Librarian Kyle Cox. “We know many people are eager to dive into new library books and materials and return items.”
Customers can put all books and materials on hold by going to midcolumbialibraries.org or by calling the Kennewick branch. Once items are ready for pickup, customers will receive a notification by text, email, or phone.
More details are available at midcolumbialibraries.org/curbside-pickup.