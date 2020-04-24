KENNEWICK, WA - Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) now offers personalized recommendations via its online “Ask the Library” service for readers looking to dive into their next great eBook or eAudiobook.
Customers can visit midcolumbialibraries.org/askus or click the “What should I read next?” banner on MCL’s website, then write three of their favorite books or authors in the message window. A library staff member will reply via text or email with several suggested titles, accessible in the library’s digital collection, based on customer input. Customers can use the free reading app, Libby, or visit midcolumbialibraries.org/ebooks to find and borrow a recommended title.
MCL’s 12 branches and Bookmobile remain closed through May 4 in compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee's statewide stay home order. Cardholders can enjoy 24/7 access to thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming video, and more at midcolumbialibraries.org.