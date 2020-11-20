Mid-Columbia Libraries opens for “Curbside Plus” with limited In-Branch computer use

KENNEWICK, WA - Most of Mid-Columbia Libraries’ 12 branches are now open for "Curbside Plus," which includes curbside pickup and returns during regular hours and limited hours for in-person computer use. Hours are available for high risk customers.
Libraries also offer online print drop service with five free prints daily and in-person copying, printing, and scanning.
The West Richland and Othello branches remain closed for in-branch use but will be offering Curbside Plus soon. The Bookmobile offers curbside pickup and returns only.
Kennewick library, the library system’s largest and highest circulating branch, offers curbside pickup Monday through Friday 9 am to 7 pm, Saturday 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday 1 pm to 5 pm. Walk-in computer use and copying, printing, and scanning service is available Monday through Friday 12 pm to 5 pm, Saturday 12 pm to 3 pm, and Sunday 1 pm to 3 pm. High risk customers can use the library Thursday 11 am to 12 pm.
For Curbside Plus service hours at all other branches, customers should visit the branch web page at midcolumbialibraries.org or contact their local library.
To ensure safety for staff and the public, customers should note the following:
- Face masks and social distancing are required.
- Occupancy and computer time use are limited.
- Computer stations and all high-touch areas are sanitized frequently.
- All returned items are quarantined for 72 hours; they will remain checked out to cardholder accounts during this time.
- There are no in-person programs, and library study and meeting rooms remain closed.
The State, in its Phase 2/3 guidelines, affirms public libraries should continue to facilitate services through curbside pickup where possible to limit interaction between staff and customers within enclosed spaces. Customers can put books and materials on hold then visit their branch’s designated curbside pickup area once they receive notice that items are ready for pickup.
Customers can check the library website at midcolumbialibraries.org