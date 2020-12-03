Mid-Columbia Libraries Partners with Schools to Increase Student Access to eBooks and eAudiobooks

PACSO, WA - Students in Pasco, Kennewick, Finley, Othello, and West Richland schools now have easier access to Mid-Columbia Libraries’ eBook and eAudiobook collection using the student reading app, Sora.
No library card is needed; students are automatically authenticated when logging in from their school device. This school-library partnership provides safe access to age-appropriate titles for students’ use inside the classroom, at home, and anywhere 24/7. Through Sora, which was created by OverDrive, students can borrow from their school’s digital collection—if applicable—while also accessing thousands of Mid-Columbia Libraries’ juvenile and young adult digital titles. In addition, Sora supports teachers by offering education-specific tools like achievements, exportable notes, and reading progress that encourage individualized learning.
“We’re thrilled to partner with local schools to support digital access for students, educators, and families, especially during these times of remote learning,” says Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) Executive Director and Chief Librarian Kyle Cox. “We know technology has become increasingly valuable in supporting new generations of lifelong learners and readers.”
MCL has also been working with school districts to collect recommended titles and to add multiple copies of them to its collection to better serve students and educators. Readers can always suggest a title for purchase on the MCL website at midcolumbialibraries.org/services/suggest-a-purchase, or contact Advocacy & Development Manager Sara Schwan at SSchwan@midcolumbialibraries.org for more information.
Readers can visit midcolumbialibraries.org/ebooks to search the entire MCL digital collection.