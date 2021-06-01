Mid-Columbia Libraries Summer Reading Challenge begins!

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures 97 to 105 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge, Lower Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.