Mid-Columbia Libraries Summer Reading Challenge begins!

TRI-CITIES, WA - Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) invites readers of all ages to join their annual Summer Reading Challenge!
The challenge begins Tuesday, June 1st, and participants can read or listen for 15 hours before Aug. 13 to complete the challenge.
Registration and details can be found on the MCL website.
Participants can use Beanstack to log their reading and engage in activities to earn badges and be eligible for prizes. Or, participants can pick up a challenge log in person at their local MCL branch.
All finishers will be entered to win a Nintendo Switch, and kids ages 12 and under will receive a free book; while supplies last. All prizes are provided by Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries.
All Mid-Columbia Libraries branches are open! Customers can browse for books and materials, pick up holds, use computers, and more. More information is at midcolumbialibraries.org.