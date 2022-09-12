KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Mid-Columbia Libraries is hosting a plethora of programs and events in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is from September 15 to October 15 each year. Events are meant to honor the history, culture and contributions of Latinos, according to the press release.
FULL SCHEDULE
Thursday, September 15
Lecture at Kennewick Library, 7 p.m.
Dr. Erasmo Gamboa will present “The Braceros Who Came to Washington to Help Win World War” in English, offering Spanish interpretation. It will be accompanied by the “Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program 1942-1964” exhibit through the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
Saturday, September 17
Hispanic Heritage Film Festival at Kennewick Library, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Foreign language films from Latin America and Spain that have won awards will be shown with English subtitles. All films are rated for mature audiences.
Sunday, September 18
Hispanic Heritage Film Festival at Kennewick Library, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Foreign language films from Latin America and Spain that have won awards will be shown with English subtitles. All films are rated for mature audiences.
Thursday, September 29
Poetry reading at Othello Library, 6:30 p.m.
Othello native and author Ricardo Ruiz will do a bilingual poetry reading of “We Had Our Reasons / Teníamos Nuestras Razones.”
Thursday, October 6
Poetry reading at Pasco Library, 6:30 p.m.
Othello native and author Ricardo Ruiz will do a bilingual poetry reading of “We Had Our Reasons / Teníamos Nuestras Razones.”
Thursday, October 13
Author visit at CBC Gjerde Center, 7 p.m.
The Mid-Columbia Reads literary festival will feature the New York Times bestselling author of “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, in English with Spanish and ASL interpretation options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.