Starting in 2020 all branches of the Mid-Columbia libraries will be eliminating late fees for its current and future members. Taking away overdue library fees is part of a nationwide trend in which many libraries across the country are taking part. For the Mid-Columbia libraries, they felt that the late fees were creating barriers for many of the members in the community.

"Our board of trustees believes eliminating overdue fines helps reduce that access barrier which some families can face," said Annie Warren the Mid-Columbia Libraries Communications Manager "It just really increases access for our community to the valuable resources at the library."

Even with the elimination of late fees the library won't be losing money because they never depended on the fees as a means of revenue.

Members will still receive late notices to ensure that they return the books.

Replacement fees will however still be in effect.