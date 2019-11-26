THE TRI-CITIES, WA - On November 19th, the Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) Board of Trustees unanimously adopted Resolution 2019-06 to eliminate fines for overdue library books and materials and forgive overdue fines effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Mid-Columbia Libraries says overdue fines create barriers for many in the community to use the library, especially children and families, which can reduce access to learning opportunities during periods of critical learning and development. MCL wants to ensure all customers—regardless of age, background, or socioeconomic status—have equitable access to MCL’s collections, programs, and services.

Other outstanding charges, such as lost material fees and collection agency fees, will remain on accounts. Customers will continue to receive overdue notices, and MCL encourages and expects customers to return books and materials in a responsible and timely manner so that others may enjoy these shared resources. MCL will continue to charge customers the replacement costs of materials that are not returned or that are damaged.

Many public libraries in Washington, such as Seattle Public Library, Spokane Public Library, and Whatcom County Library System, and across the United States and elsewhere are moving to eliminate fees for overdue materials as a best practice to serve communities in an equitable manner. A map with more information can be found at https://www.urbanlibraries.org/member-resources/fine-free-map.