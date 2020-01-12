Mid-Columbia Mastersingers hold concerts that highlight the lives of DACA recipients

This past weekend the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers have performed a special concert called "American Dreamer." The concert highlighted the lives and stories of current DACA recipients and were written by a freelance composer Melissa Dumphy. Dumphy who is a daughter of immigrants and is an immigrant herself wanted to highlight the issues that many immigrants face today.

"I found five young Americans who had written about their experiences as immigrants and got their permission to set them to music for choir," said Dumphy.

The concerts were held on three different days in three different churches across the Tri-Cities area. Each song highlighted the process and the struggles that the five DACA recipients featured in the songs have faced since coming to America.



"They are not an other to be feared they are not victims to be saved they are individuals they are human beings that are exactly like every other American in this country." said Dumphy

Dumphy hopes these stories open people's eyes and shows what it's like to be an immigrant in America today. It's also a way to let immigrants know that others are thinking of them.

"There is very little music that tells this immigrant story right now," said Dumphy. "I think it is awesome to get feedback from people who say this gave me so much hope because that was my story."