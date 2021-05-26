Mid-Columbia Mastersingers host Live Summer Pop Music Concert

RICHLAND, WA - Mid-Columbia Mastersingers is excited to present their first live, in person, concert since February 2020!
On Sunday, June 6, from the HAPO Stage at John Dam Plaza in Richland, we will present a pop music concert with hits from the 1970s to today. Featuring vocals by Tiphony Dames, Hannah Evans, Katie Evans, Daphne Jackson, Janet Krupin, Ashley Luksic, and Craig Sutton, Michael Novakovich on drums, and more!
Tickets will be $10, K-12 will always be free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Click HERE for more information.