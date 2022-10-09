KENNEWICK, Wash.-
From vendors to magicians and activities for the whole family, the Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back for 2022.
The event ran from Friday to Saturday at Clover Island Inn.
One event organizer tells us how much the event has grown over the years.
"We've seen a huge huge progress. When we started out, we had maybe 25 people show up. During the years its been growing," says Gus Crocker, Pirate Fest Organizer, "I believe today we've got closer to 200 people running around. Having a good time."
Admissions to the event was based on donations. All donations went towards helping non-profits like My Friend's Place and Benton-Franklin Humane Society.
