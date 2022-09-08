RICHLAND, Wash. — The Mid-Columbia Symphony’s first concert of the season will be Sunday, September 11 from 3-5:30 p.m. in the Richland High School auditorium.
The concert will consist of a short piece called Fresh, by the American composer Molly Joyce, a symphonic poem called Irlande by the French composer Augusta Holmès and the centerpiece, Scheherazade by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. The piece represents the stories of One Thousand and One Nights, with Scheherazade represented by violin, and her husband, the Sultan, represented through heavier themes, according to a symphony newsletter.
“As far as stories go, it’s hard to top Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov’s Scheherazade,” said Marin Alsop with NPR. “It’s a treasure trove–a story about one of history’s greatest storytellers and the tales she weaves.”
Concerts are held at the Richland High Auditorium, tickets can be purchased through midcolumbiasymphony.org.
The other concerts scheduled this season are:
Halloween and Dia de los Muertos on October, 29, 2022
What's Old is New on February, 5th, 2023
Fairy Tales and Superheroes on March, 18-19, 2023
The Book of Proverbs on May, 20th, 2023
