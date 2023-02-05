KENNWICK, Wash. —

The Mid-Columbia Symphony and Mastersingers performed at the Art Fuller Auditorium at Kennewick High School Saturday and Sunday February 4 & 5. 

Together, they performed several programs ranging from Concerto Grosso 1985, Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis and much more. 

Phil Townsend, the President of the Mid-Columbia Symphony tells us their matinee shows in March is free for all school aged kids. 

The March concert is actually going to feature two concerts - a Saturday evening performance and a Sunday matinee," says Townsend, "he Sunday matinee is going to be nice because it's going to be open to all school age kids for free - hopefully with a paid adult."

Next month, March, the symphony will be performing a 'Fairytale and Superheroes' theme on the 18th and 19th at Richland High School.

In May, a 'Book of Proverbs' performance at Kennewick High School. 