KENNWICK, Wash. —
The Mid-Columbia Symphony and Mastersingers performed at the Art Fuller Auditorium at Kennewick High School Saturday and Sunday February 4 & 5.
Together, they performed several programs ranging from Concerto Grosso 1985, Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis and much more.
Phil Townsend, the President of the Mid-Columbia Symphony tells us their matinee shows in March is free for all school aged kids.
The March concert is actually going to feature two concerts - a Saturday evening performance and a Sunday matinee," says Townsend, "he Sunday matinee is going to be nice because it's going to be open to all school age kids for free - hopefully with a paid adult."
Next month, March, the symphony will be performing a 'Fairytale and Superheroes' theme on the 18th and 19th at Richland High School.
In May, a 'Book of Proverbs' performance at Kennewick High School.
