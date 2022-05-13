YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Yakima School District is partnering with the Larson Gallery for the 22nd year to host a Middle School Student Art Show. The show will feature artwork from students at Washington Middle School, Lewis & Clark Middle School, Wilson Middle School, Franklin Middle School and Discovery Lab School.
The opening reception will be Saturday, May 21 from 2-7 p.m., featuring musical performances from students at Discovery Lab School and Lewis and Clark Middle School.
This year, the exhibit will be held in the Larson Gallery Workshop at 1015 S. 16th Avenue.
The exhibit will be open every day from May 23-27 from 3-7 p.m. The last chance to attend is Saturday, May 28, from noon to 5 p.m.
