SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -
A Harrison Middle School student was arrested before school started on May 12 after a search turned up a gun. Staff approached the student before they walked into school and took them to the office.
Following a safety search, the student was arrested. Sunnyside School District says the student was responding to outside circumstances, not threatening the school. It says there is reason to believe staff or students are in danger.
"Open communication between home and school is critical to the safety and well-being of our students and your children," said Sunnyside School District in a Facebook post. "Our practice of See Something, Say Something, has never been more important than right now. Please encourage your students to speak up if they know something that affects the safety of our schools."
Sunnyside School District has an anonymous tip line available online.
