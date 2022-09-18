PASCO, Wash.-
Fall is just a couple days away and the festivities have begun! Middleton Six Sons Family Farms is getting ready to kick off the festivities with a Sunflower Festival and then its Pumpkin Patch festivities.
For ten years the farm has been celebrating the fall season with pumpkin patches mazes and more. This is the first year the farm is having a Sunflower Festival.
The first annual Father Daughter-Dance and Dinner was put on. Next week, the farm is hosting a Mother-Son Dance.
Matthew Middleton is one of the co-owners and tells us it's nice to see so many people come out to the farm after so many years.
"It's a huge blessing to see the community come out and support us farmers this just started as a little dream to have some friends come out an enjoy the farm and now we have a lot of friends come out on the weekends," says Middleton.
This year alone, the farm hired nearly 300 people to help the run the farm for the estimated 15,000 people every weekend.
Every Saturday night, the farm will be putting on a firework show beginning at 8pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.