Middleton Six Sons Farms' Strawberry Festival Is On!

PASCO, WA-
If you've been looking for something to do this month with the family--here's a berry good idea. Middleton Six Sons Farms is having its Strawberry Festival every Saturday for the next couple of weeks.
Mark Middleton says the berries are harder to grow than they originally thought.
"Strawberries aren't easy to grow. There's not a lot of strawberries in our area and were learning quickly that strawberries are hard to grow. But they're a labor of love," said Middleton.
This is the very first time they've tried their hand at growing strawberries.
"We planted ours in mid-April so we didn't know if we'd get a crop or not this year with the heat, with the weather, but we did. And it'll probably last two more weeks," said Middleton.
The festival features activities like u-pick strawberries, donuts, and grain train rides.
"You're doing something out in the dirt, out in nature. Super fun. So that's why we do what we do. Hopefully, people are grabbing traditions and hopefully, people are grabbing some memories," said Middleton.
just like all their events at the farm---they're always looking for ways to bring people together.
"Our heart for everything we do at Middleton Farms is to grow memories. Whether that's getting lost in a maze, picking a pumpkin, eating some form of asparagus, or now, picking strawberries," said Middleton.
