PASCO, WA-
Middleton's Fall Festival opened Saturday to kick off the season.
Mark Middleton is the Manager of Middleton Farms and Festivals.
"We love families coming out here and having a good time. I think with finding the perfect pumpkin or getting lost in the maze, jumping on the jumping pillow, or going down the slide, there's just so many memories to be made out here at the farm," said Middleton.
The sunflower fields will be open through the beginning of October.
They will also have a pumpkin barn for photo ops, alongside other new attractions.
"We have new ziplines this year so if your bucket list says go on a zipline come here we have that for you," said Middleton.
If you work up an appetite walking through the Mandalorian-themed corn maze, you have a few options.
"We've stepped up our food game. We've added Middleton's Smokehouse. My dad's nickname is 'Wild Bill,' so we have Wild Bill's Grill now. We have apple cider slushies, which--if you've ever had one of those--is amazing. And we have local hard cider as well that people can enjoy," said Middleton.
While you enjoy the festival, remember these COVID-19 safety precautions.
"We know we're in a spike right now so we really want to encourage everybody who comes to social distance, spread out, wear a mask, so that everybody can have a great time. We are on 28 acres so there's lots of room for you to spread out," said Middleton.
They are open Saturdays and Sundays this month and Thursday through Sunday in October.
