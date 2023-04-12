OLYMPIA, Wash.- Roughly 60% of effective abortion medicine in Washington will be protected after the Senate Ways and Means Committee passed SB 5768.
The Department of Corrections will be able to distribute parts of the three-year supply of mifepristone following Governor Jay Inslee's instruction. The bill is sponsored by Senator Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) and aims to ensure availability of safe abortion medicine that was paused in a federal ruling.
“The people of Washington have demonstrated time and again — in polls and at the ballot box — that we support the right to reproductive freedom,” said Sen. Keiser. “For 10,000 women every year in our state, that right comes down to having access to mifepristone. We cannot allow an unelected judge in Texas to ignore more than two decades of evidence and deny Washingtonians a safe, effective medication for their reproductive choice.”
SB 5768 moves to the Rules Committee and could have action taken after it reaches the Senate floor.
