KENNEWICK, Wash. - August is National Clear the Shelters Month. This is a campaign to help animals find a way out of the shelters and into a home. A local rescue says they've never seen this many animals in need.
Andrea Moreno, Executive Director for Mikey's Chance in West Richland is struggling to find the reason dogs are being dumped but this isn't stopping her from rescuing them.
"Historically this is the worst we've ever seen it," said Moreno.
Moreno tells me they are receiving multiple emails and phone calls daily about people finding dogs around our area. Moreno says they're doing everything they can but the rescue needs help.
"We need fosters," said Moreno. "We can't keep up with the number of phone calls we're getting."
Christine Romeling is a volunteer and also a foster for Mikey's Chance. Romeling says she's only been a foster with the rescue since December 2022.
"Andrea and the rescue, they step up," said Romeling. "They'll step up and get them the care they need. It's heartwarming no matter what dog it is because you can follow them and get the medical care they need. Then you see them get fostered and then you see them get a home. Everything about it is rewarding."
Moreno says as a foster, the rescue will provide everything from food to vet care, they just ask two things from a foster.
"Provide a roof over their head and love for them," said Moreno. "If it works into an adoption, great, but if not the fostering get another dog off the street."
Romeling tells me the dog she is fostering is a foster fail, which means she loves her foster dog so much, she's going to adopt the dog.
