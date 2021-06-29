KENNEWICK - A local non-profit group focused on healing dogs with parvo is looking to the sky-almost literally-for answers after a sour deal through Facebook Marketplace.
Mikey's Choice paid a man from Walla Walla to come deliver and build a shed that he was selling. The man came and built the floor and four walls then received a check for the sale.
The man agreed to return the next day if the group rounded up some help for him to finish the roof and then he would be done with the job.
The man never came back.
Mikey's Chance does not know where the man is or why he decided to take the money and run, but they do not want to file any charges or take the man to court.
They want to make sure nothing happened to the man and if the community can band together to help them raise money for supplies to finish the shed.
The shed is designed for dogs with the parvo virus. Kate Kinyon, a member of Mikey's Chance has been using her house as a place for the parvo dogs to stay while they get treatment.
Kinyon told me that some dogs pull through the treatments, but without proper organization and adequate space, some dogs don't make it.
Kinyon said they can not move much farther with the project until they finish the roof and they need to find the supplies to finish.
"We're reaching out to the community," said Kinyon. "or monitary donations that will help us get the materials we need to get this up and running for the parvo dogs in our area."
The group can be reached through their Facebook page for those looking to help out.