Mill Creek Project holds strong during flooding

The idea behind Mill Creek Project started back in 1931 after a massive flood damaged most of Walla Walla. After that - the city developed the project to make sure that type of damage didn't happen again.
The project was authorized by the "Flood Control Act of 1938." The system is made up of dams and levees that divert water from Mill Creek into Bennington Lake.
From the start of the flooding last Thursday -- the diversion speed rose rapidly to thirty eight thousand cubic feet per second. To give you a frame of reference -- *right now it's running about *100* cubic feet per second.
"So without the project here we could have seen over 6,000 cfs of water going through the city of Walla Walla and from what I understand that could have potentially inundated one third of the city," said chief Engineer, Justin Stegall.
This year the project has been in place and running smoothly for 78 years. Since the completion in 1942, it has saved the region from about 75 million dollars of potential damage.
Since Saturday the diversions have stopped and water is slowly starting to recede but many of the recreational areas at the Mill Creek project are still closed.
Another thing the engineers on the project say is that although this flood has passed, flooding season isn't over yet. That risk wont end until mid April