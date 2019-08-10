WASHINGTON- The Department of Commerce and the Department of Transportation announced more than $2.8 million in grant funding will be distributed to update 911 call centers in Washington state.

The funding is just once piece of the $109 million in grants being awarded to 34 states and two tribal nations across the country.

Earlier this year, states were allowed to apply for the grants before being chosen.

According to the Department of Transportation, the grants are critical in helping first responders provide more aid quickly therefore, saving more lives faster.

With the new funding, a new emergency software called 'Next Generation 911' will be rolled out to help improve overall technology.

The funding will also help with everyday operations such as call overload, disasters, and day-to-day transfer of 911 calls to other jurisdictions.

"Advances in public safety technology will allow critical information to flow seamlessly from the public, through the 911 networks and on to first responders," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “These 911 grant awards are a significant step toward a faster, more resilient emergency system.”

For more information about these grants, including funding for each state visit The Department of Transportation's website.