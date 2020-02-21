KENNEWICK, WA- A bond approved in February of 2019 gave the Kennewick School District the funds needed to expand or remodel campuses across the district.

And since then they have been hard at work to complete these projects.

Kennewick High School specifically is getting a completely new school.

Construction crews demolished the old one except for two buildings. The new state of the art school will be two stories and connect the two remaining buildings.

Right now the demolition is over and the new building is starting to take shape.

Student have been patiently waiting in temporary classrooms for the past two years and the district says it will be worth the wait.

"We can look forward to athletic field improvements at all three campuses and new weight rooms and a heavy emphasis on new science rooms," said Brandon Potts.

Potts, the director of the project say the school is planned to be fully finished in August of 2021, but students will be able to use the new track and tennis courts starting just next month.

As for the other capitol projects, the Amistad Elementary and the Tri Tech expansion will both be finished this summer.

Once completed Amistad will be the largest elementary school in the district, with 42 classrooms and an emphasis on alternative learning.

That's not all the district has planned, right now the district is in the planning stage of two other expansions; Kamiakan High School and South Ridge High School.

Those are also funded by the 125 million dollar bond and are projected to be complete by July 2021.