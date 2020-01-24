$2.2 million to be given to ten local non-profits

The Three Rivers Community Foundation is a non-profit organization that collects funds into a pool of endowments that are distributed annually.
"We're impacting ten non-profits through the Family Health and Wellness Foundation Fund, and dozens and dozens of others through the other giving that we do," said Three Rivers Community Foundation Executive Director, Abbey Cameron. "It's very gratifying. And I'm thrilled to be a part of it. And I have a passionate and excited board as well."
The Family Health and Wellness Foundation will be giving $2.2 million worth of grants to ten non-profits in Benton and Franklin County. Seven of those non-profits will also get to apply for up to $20 thousand every year for ten years.
"Working in the community, I think each one of us needs to remember how much the community gives to us, and that in some way, shape or form, that we should give back," Toolson said.
The non-profits were all chosen for their work to empower our community through health and wellness.