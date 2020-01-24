$2.2 million to be given to ten local non-profits

RICHLAND, WA - The Three Rivers Community Foundation is teaming up with the former Trios Foundation to create the Family Health and Wellness Foundation Fund.



The Three Rivers Community Foundation is a non-profit organization that collects funds into a pool of endowments that are distributed annually.



"We're impacting ten non-profits through the Family Health and Wellness Foundation Fund, and dozens and dozens of others through the other giving that we do," said Three Rivers Community Foundation Executive Director, Abbey Cameron. "It's very gratifying. And I'm thrilled to be a part of it. And I have a passionate and excited board as well."



The Family Health and Wellness Foundation will be giving $2.2 million worth of grants to ten non-profits in Benton and Franklin County. Seven of those non-profits will also get to apply for up to $20 thousand every year for ten years.

These are the non-profits selected to receive grants:

- Columbia Basin Community College

- Children's Developmental Center

- Chaplaincy Health Care

- Safe Harbor Support Center

- Grace Clinic

- Columbia Basin Veterans Coalition

- Kennewick Police Department Foundation

- Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia

- Support Advocacy and Resource Center (SARC)

- Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation

Family Health and Wellness Foundation President, Pete Toolson, says most non-profits can never be sure about how much money they will receive throughout the year. But these grants will help give them a stable flow of funding.



"Working in the community, I think each one of us needs to remember how much the community gives to us, and that in some way, shape or form, that we should give back," Toolson said.



The non-profits were all chosen for their work to empower our community through health and wellness.