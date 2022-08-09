Millions of mosquitos in Yakima County this year

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – According to Yakima County Mosquito Control, there are millions of mosquitoes in the county this year. The population grew because of the cooler weather we experienced.
District Manager for Yakima County Mosquito Control Kelly Beehler said the rain and snow pack melt created perfect conditions for mosquitoes to thrive.
“Everything was wet, not only the 150 sites were wet, but probably 20, 30 sites that we didn't even know about,” Beehler said.
The downside to this is that mosquitoes like to bite and can carry diseases like West Nile Virus. One case was reported in Kennewick this year and to date there are no cases in Yakima County. Last year, Yakima County had one case.
Beehler said he expects fewer cases of the virus in our community this year.
“I predicted that we were going to see less West Nile this year than in previous years and it does look like that,” Beehler said. "That is because the mosquito that is the primary vector or transmitter of West Nile Virus, they don't do well in these cooler years."
The population of that type of mosquito grew a bit when temperatures were high in recent weeks, but the numbers are still lower than average.
Beehler said this doesn't mean there won't be any West Nile Virus, people should still take precautions.
“Eliminate standing water around your house, get rid of anything that can hold water, a pop can could breed hundreds of mosquitoes per week if rain water or sprinklers water was collected in it," he said.
You should also limit your time outside during peak mosquito hours like early in the morning or evenings and of course use mosquito repellent. Approved repellents are those with deet, Picaridin (known as KBR 3023), IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), Para-menthane-diol (PMD) or 2-undecanone.
The Mosquito Control District does its part to keep the mosquito population under control by treating areas in its district. Sunnyside, Zilliah, and the City of Yakima are not included in Yakima County's District or Benton County's District. Grandview is a part of Benton County's district.
Beehler said that for an area to be added to his district or create their own program, residents in that must petition to put the option on the ballot. People can then vote if they want to pay for the service in their property taxes.
