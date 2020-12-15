Millions of Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes packed amidst pandemic

Kennewick, WA - Despite a global pandemic, millions of shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child were collected the week before Thanksgiving following a curbside drop-off model at more than 4,000 locations nationwide.
Creativity, determination, and faith inspired many individuals, families, churches, and groups to persevere in their efforts to pack shoeboxes amidst unprecedented challenges. Although official collection totals for Tri-Cities, WA Area Team and nationwide results are still being tallied, personal stories of exceeded goals and overwhelming success are pouring in from across the country.
“Shoebox packers overcame the challenges of this unprecedented year to generously donate gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need,” said Operation Christmas Child senior director Randy Riddle. “Now more than ever, boys and girls around the world need hope. We are excited to deliver millions of shoeboxes to children in Jesus’ Name—sharing God’s love and reminding them that they are not alone.”