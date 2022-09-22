MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore.-
Around 12:51 a.m. on Wednesday, September, 21, Milton-Freewater Police were dispatched to reports of a domestic assault at 129 S. Main Street.
A male suspect reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
According to a Milton-Freewater Police press release, officers determined that the suspect had physically assaulted two victims with a baseball bat and brass knuckles.
The suspect allegedly assaulted one victim, Leslie Ann Garcia, his 41 year old ex-wife, by slapping her and pulling her hair. She did not require medical attention.
A 21 year old male victim, Devin Robert Anthony Berg, was then assaulted, he was transported to the hospital in Walla Walla.
Police were unable to locate the suspect, however, around 4:18 p.m. the suspect turned himself in at the Milton-Freewater Police Station.
The suspect was arrested, interviewed, and transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.