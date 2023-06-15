MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore.- One house was destroyed in a fire on the morning of June 15.
Fire crews responded to the fire shortly after 7:30 a.m. to find the house fully engulfed in flames according to the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department.
Rural Fire responded as part of a mutual aid agreement with Milton-Freewater with 12 firefighters. According to Rural Fire the fire in the two-story home reportedly started in a garage behind the house.
The fire was out by 9:20 a.m. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.
