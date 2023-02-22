UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — A Milton-Freewater man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a series of crimes in the Milton-Freewater area, including multiple robberies. Jonathan Lee McDonald pleaded guilty on February 15 to three counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, unauthorized motor vehicle use and second-degree burglary. This led to his sentencing on February 21 by the Honorable D. Hill, according to a press release from the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
The Milton-Freewater Police Department investigated the charges along with the Umatilla/Morrow Major Crime Team, according to the press release. It was found that McDonald had taken part in crimes against eight different victims across three weeks and “five separate criminal episodes.”
McDonald’s co-defendant Michael Metcalfe was convicted in June 2021. The two reportedly robbed victims at the Red Tea Garden in December 2019 and at the First Stop Market in January 2020. The Attorney’s Office states that Metcalfe murdered George Martin without McDonald and McDonald later robbed Sam’s Corner Market without Metcalfe.
McDonald was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison without the possibility of reduction “for any reason.”
