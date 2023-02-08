MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore.-
Milton-Freewater Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the Fast Mart convenience store at 629 S. Main Street around 2:30 a.m. on February 7.
Two suspects dressed in black ran from the store and headed east according to the Milton-Freewater Police. The suspects reportedly threw stolen items as they ran, with one suspect throwing a bottle of beer at an officer.
Physical evidence was collected at the scene and it will be sent to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for testing and analysis.
According to a press release from the Milton-Freewater Police Department this was the third robbery at the Fast Mart location since January 2022. Two juvenile suspects were taken into custody for one of the prior robberies.
