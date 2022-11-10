MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore.-
Milton-Freewater Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an arson case from August.
Around 5:47 a.m. on August, 15, Milton-Freewater Police and Fire responded to Blue Mountain Community College's Milton Freewater Center at 311 N. Columbia, for reports of a fire on the west side of the building.
The fire was put out, but the damage to the building was substantial.
According to a Milton-Freewater Police press release an ongoing investigation concluded that the fire started outside the building. The college was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Through the course of its investigation the MFPD found that probable cause existed for the arrest of a suspect.
On November, 9, MFPD officers arrested a female suspect on the 700 block of N. Russell.
The suspect was booked into the Umatilla County Jail on suspicion of 1st degree criminal mischief and 1st degree arson.
