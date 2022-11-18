MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore.-
Milton-Freewater Police responded to the Neighborhood Grocery at 209 Northwest 8th Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. on November, 17, for reports of a robbery.
According to an MFPD press release, a male suspect entered the store wearing a mask, showed a gun to the employee and demanded money and cigarettes.
After being given the cash and cigarettes the suspect left the store on foot and ran down 8th Avenue.
Police searched the area and were unable to find the suspect.
The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Milton-Freewater Police at 541-938-5531.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.