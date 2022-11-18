Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and poor ventilation. * WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and very dry air over the region will promote strong overnight inversions with poor mixing each afternoon. Concentrations of pollutants near the surface are expected to increase over time with the potential for degrading air quality. A weak weather system on Monday will bring increasing clouds with better ventilation and light precipitation arriving Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&