MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore.-A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to a stabbing on July 5.
Milton-Freewater Police responded to 504 NE 9th Court for a report of a stabbing and found a victim with multiple stab wounds to the stomach.
According to Milton-Freewater Police the victim was transported to St. Mary Medical Center for evaluation and was later transported to the Tri-Cities.
A 16-year-old suspect in the stabbing has been detained by Milton-Freewater Police on suspicion of Assault 2, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangerment of another person and burglary 1.
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.
