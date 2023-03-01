MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — The Veterans Services Office in Milton-Freewater has fully reopened for in-person meetings for the first time since closing services for COVID-19. The office is focused on providing awareness to the veteran community, connecting them to other resources.
“What we want to make sure our community is aware of is that they can come in and get assistance navigating through the various VA benefits that are provided,” said Lola Lopez, Umatilla County Veterans Services Coordinator.
Lopez reports there is a lot of confusion regarding what Veterans Services Offices actually do. It’s different than Veterans Affairs, where veterans’ eligibility will often be assessed by staff to determine assistance. Veterans Services Offices are more “boots on the ground,” according to Lopez, more focused on connecting veterans with assistance they’ll be able to use and helping them through the processes. This can include assistance filing compensation and pension claims.
One local Army veteran, Michael Waliser, thinks it’s great to have a place to go nearby to ask questions and get help.
“We have a few veterans, including myself, that live here in town,” said Waliser. “So without having to drive all the way to Walla Walla, or maybe you can’t drive, it’s in walking distance.”
The office’s reopening was a campaign priority for Umatilla County Commissioner Cindy Timmons. Less than three months into the role, Timmons has followed through on this promise.
“This was a campaign promise I made when I was running for Umatilla County Commissioner and am thrilled that in less than two months we’re able to reopen,” said Timmons.
Her next focus is expanding the availability of the services offered at the office, as it’s currently only open once a week.
The Milton-Freewater Veterans Services Office will be open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding an hour lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.