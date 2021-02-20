Minor Arrested After Stabbing Her Father in Kennewick

On Saturday, February 20th around 1:20 in the afternoon, Kennewick Police Officers were dispatched to an assault with weapons. It happened in the 8100 block of W Imnaha Avenue in Kennewick.
The victim called 911 after being stabbed by his daughter, who is a minor.
Once she was detained at the scene, the man was transported by medics to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The minor was eventually was arrested for charges of Assault 1st Degree-DV.
KPD ask that if you have any information to call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333.