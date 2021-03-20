PASCO, WA-
From the moment she grew her first flower garden, Miranda fell in love with it. Now, she is the owner and operator of Miranda's Flowers and a flower farmer herself.
"We started by selling just the flowers we grew with a little flower cart at local coffee shops on Saturdays during the season--and then we wanted to expand it," said Edwards.
They bought a truck, built a greenhouse, and started doing pop-ups, which connected Miranda's business with other ones, too.
"It brought so many relationships and friendships. Everybody supports each other," said Edwards.
Then the pandemic hit just when they were planning on-site workshops at their flower farm. They regrouped and it worked out. Flower subscriptions and deliveries doubled throughout the season. Miranda would drive all over town delivering flowers--which she says is her unique way of spreading joy.
"It was actually really cool to be able to connect with people in that way. Leave it on the doorstep, run away. A lot of people sent flowers to their loved ones that they couldn't see. It was touching to be a part of that," said Edwards.
She gets some of her flowers from Portland but mainly focuses on supporting other local flower farmers during the season. In the next few months, more of her flowers will start appearing more in bouquets as they grow.
She's also looking forward to peony season starting soon.
"We get those from a local farmer in Prosser so they're local and we just fill our van up full of peonies and come back and put them into bouquets and it's one of the most awesome things ever," said Edwards.
She feels the love from the community and support from local businesses and farmers that help supply flowers.
"It's a great way to support each other and get local flowers into the hands of as many people as possible," said Edwards.