TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Miss America Grace Stanke visited Energy Northwest on Thursday, August 3 to promote nuclear energy.
Stanke, a nuclear engineering student is touring the country as part of her Miss America platform of "Clean Energy-Cleaner Future." Her platform emphasizes the clean energy potential of nuclear power and encourages girls to pursue STEM careers according to a press release from the Washington Policy Center.
Stanke was invited to Energy Northwest by the Washington Policy Center to learn more about a recently announced joint agreement to bring small-scale nuclear reactors to central Washington.
