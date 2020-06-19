Miss Juneteenth Pageant continues the holiday's legacy in the Tri-Cities

PASCO, WA- Across the country many African Americans are celebrating Juneteenth. A holiday that originated in Texas celebrating the freeing of slaves in the state, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
With the majority of the Tri-Cities' African American population migrating from the south the holiday has been celebrated for decades. One aspect of the celebration is a pageant called Miss Juneteenth in which young African Americans girls across the Tri-Cities participate in. The scholarship pageant has been going on for 19 years in which a queen is crowned every year on the week of Juneteenth.
"Let's call her Miss Juneteenth that way her platform will be able to go out and educate people about Juneteenth," said Elouise Sparks the Miss Juneteenth Director. "Why it is important for us to celebrate, why it is important for us to remember it and to be able to just educate people because a lot of people just didn't know about it."
The scholarship pageant provides resources to help young girls as well as the community. The goal is to promote higher education and build self-esteem and confidence through etiquette training and public speaking as well. It isn't just about learning lessons, it allows young black girls to come together within the community.
"We have a lot of good conversations with really hot topics in our world and I feel like talking to someone who shares the same experiences of you it allows it to open up more into a bigger conversation," said Jalani Green who is Miss Juneteenth 2019-20.
Due to COVID-19 a new Miss Juneteenth won't be crowned until next year. Green in the meantime will hold on to the crown as she goes off to college in the Fall.