The Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program is looking for contestants interested in representing the community at the state level and beyond.
2021 Miss Tri-Cities contestants must be 17 to 25 years old. The winner will go on to compete in the 2022 Miss Washington competition.
Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen contestants must be 13 to 17 years old. The winner will go on to compete in the 2022 Miss Washington Outstanding Teen competition.
Applications must be submitted by April 15, 2021 and are available here. The competition will take place on July 17, 2021 and will meet pandemic guidelines.
Call 509-539-3252 for more information.