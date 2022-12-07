MISSING: 14-year-old in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 14-year-old Casmira Hernandez, who goes by Cazz. KPD believes they are at an increased safety risk.
The 14-year-old is around 100 pounds and 4’8” tall. They're described as having short black hair and a light complexion, last wearing a blue hoodie, black sweats, black shoes and a black mask.
Anyone with information regarding Cazz’ case should contact KPD at 509-628-0333 or kpdtips@ci.kennewick.wa.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.