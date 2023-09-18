YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:34 p.m. According to Yakima Police Department, Robert has been located safely 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 

Yakima Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing 77-year-old man. 

Robert E. Walker walked away from the 500 block of West Washington Avenue at approximately 3:40 p.m. 

Robert is non-verbal. He has grey hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing grey shorts and Grey sweatpants. 

If you see Robert please call 911. 