YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:34 p.m. According to Yakima Police Department, Robert has been located safely
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Yakima Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing 77-year-old man.
Robert E. Walker walked away from the 500 block of West Washington Avenue at approximately 3:40 p.m.
Robert is non-verbal. He has grey hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing grey shorts and Grey sweatpants.
If you see Robert please call 911.
