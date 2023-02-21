SEATTLE, Wash.-
Breadson John, an 8-year-old boy who had been missing since June 2022, was safely recovered in Jasper County, Missouri on February 17, 2023.
“We are relieved at this outcome and how quickly we were able to resolve it," said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Seattle Field Office.
On June 17, 2022, Vancouver Police detectives attempted to conduct a welfare check at the Vancouver residence of Breadson John, based on concerns for his welfare.
The FBI issued a Missing Person Poster on January 23, 2023, and was ultimately able to determine Breadson had been taken to Missouri in August 2022 according to a press release from the FBI.
Acting on a lead from the FBI in Seattle, FBI Kansas City located and safely recovered Breadson John and placed him into Missouri’s Department of Social Services custody.
According to today's press release Washington Child Protective Services is traveling to Kansas City, Missouri, to pick up and bring Breadson back to Washington stat
