YAKIMA, Wash. -153 automated external defibrillators are missing from AED Advocates' Dan Mohrbacher's home. The situation began in September when Mohrbacher says a former employee and roommate was told he'd have to leave the property.
Mohrbacher originally tried to bargain with the former employee, but that got him nowhere.
"First he tried to say he didn't have the AED's then he tried to say he was part owner in the company," said Mohrbacher. "Then he tried to say he's the one that bought the AED's. I have all the paperwork and documentation. I've proven everything that I've said."
Mohrbacher plead his case to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, who told him they couldn't do anything as it was considered a civil manner.
Mohrbacher says YSCO told him "he says he was a part of the company, that he bought them. You're saying you bought them, and they belong to you, that he wasn't. You guys duke it out in court."
The Sheriff's Office tells me they contacted the County Prosecutor's Office during their investigation, who informed them this is a non-criminal case that can't be charged.
Mohrbacher has been directed towards the county's corporate counsel as he awaits the next steps.
AED Advocates had planned to donate the devices to local communities that could use the life saving devices, like youth sports organizations where cardiac arrests happen more frequently.
"The nice thing is I don't need these AED's anymore," said Mohrbacher. "The community needs them, but I'll be able to get other AED's to put out into the community."
Without the devices, Mohrbacher is still able to educate the community on the importance of AEDs, but without the access to life-saving devices, the dangers that cardiac arrests bring grows.
