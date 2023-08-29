YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE 11:14 p.m. According to Yakima Police Department, Stefan was located at 10:25 p.m.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Yakima Police Department is currently asking for help in locating a missing and endangered child.
YPD is currently looking for a missing 10-year-old boy. His name is Stefan Green.
He was last seen around 9:00 p.m. Wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.
He was last seen in the area of 900 South 72nd Avenue.
If you see Stefan please call 911.
