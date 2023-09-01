RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE 10:03 p.m. According to WSP, Anthony Delgado is no longer missing and has returned home.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Washington State Patrol need help in locating a missing and endangered man.
Anthony Delgado is a 53-year-old man. He has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a White T-shirt dark gray sweat pants and tennis shoes.
Anthony was last seen at 9:15 a.m. on August 30, 2023 in Richland.
Anthony was headed to "Bald Mountain" in Yakima county. He never arrived according to WSP.
He is diabetic and did not take medication with him according to WSP.
He was driving a Gray 2006 Hyundai Sonata with a Washington license plate, BTJ1672
If you See Anthony call 911.
